Palaniswami underlines conditions for expelled functionaries to rejoin party

July 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday underlined certain conditions for expelled functionaries to rejoin the party.

In a statement released by the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said expelled functionaries who intended to rejoin the party could do so only if they produced apology letters addressed to the general secretary.

The party would have to officially reinstate them. Only those who are announced to have officially re-joined the party, and only those who call on the general secretary in person to hand over the apology letter, could be considered members of the party, Mr. Palaniswami said.

“This has been the practice since the days of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR [former CM M.G. Ramachandran] and PuratchiThalaivi Amma [former CM Jayalalithaa],” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has uploaded a document submitted to it by the AIADMK, intimating it about the election of Mr. Palaniswami as the party’s general secretary.

