AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami would pay floral tributes to the statue of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on Anna Salai, on the latter’s birth anniversary at 10 a.m. on September 15, a party release said.

In another statement, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said he would pay floral tributes to the statue of Annadurai at Anna Salai at 10.30 a.m. on September 15.