Palaniswami to pay floral tributes to Jayalalithaa in party office today

February 24, 2023 12:10 am | Updated February 23, 2023 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit the party’s head office in Chennai on Friday and pay floral tributes to late leader Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary.

A party release said Mr. Palaniswami would visit the head office around 9.30 a.m. Public meetings to observe the former Chief Minister’s birth anniversary would be held on March 5, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 12.

In a separate statement, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran called upon his party workers to observe the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, and the party’s founding day on March 15.

V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in a statement said the late leader continued to live in the hearts of her followers. She called upon all of them to come together to realise the goals of the late leader.

CONNECT WITH US