Palaniswami to leave tomorrow on fortnight-long foreign trip

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will be leaving on Wednesday on a foreign trip covering the U.K., U.S. and Dubai to seek investments in various sectors. He will return on September 10, according to an official press release.

During his visit to London, the State government is expected to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the health sector. He will also inspect the ambulance service and the steps taken to control the spread of Malaria there.

Under an MoU with King’s College London, a unit of the college is expected to be set up in Tamil Nadu, according to an official release. The CM will also visit Suffolk to learn about the renewable energy generated there and the tariff structure for it. He is also scheduled to call on Parliamentarians.

On September 1, he will leave London for New York, where he is scheduled to interact with representatives of Tamil entrepreneurs in the U.S. and the Tamil diaspora. He will also meet officials from Caterpillar and Ford.

In San Francisco, Mr. Palaniswami is expected to meet officials from Foxconn and Lincoln Electric, as well as investors.

The CM will visit an animal husbandry unit in California and take a tour of Bloom Energy in San Francisco. On his way back, Mr. Palaniswami will visit Dubai on September 8 and 9 and will take part as a special guest in a business investors’ meet jointly organised by the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Embassy and the Business Leaders Forum. He will also meet investors and the Tamil diaspora separately before returning to Chennai on September 10.