Palaniswami to lay foundation stone for Kallakurichi Collectorate

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Collectorate complex for Kallakurichi district on October 23.

Official sources said Mr. Palaniswami will lay the foundation stone for the Collectorate building through video conferencing from Chennai.

Following the bifurcation of Villupuram district, the new district with Kallakurichi as headquarters was created on January 9, 2019.

The Collectorate is presently located at the Market Committee in Kallakurichi.

According to an official, “The new Collector’s office, to be built at a cost of ₹104 crore, will have seven floors and house over 40 departments.

The district administration has identified 35 acres of land at Veeracholapuram for the Master Plan complex.

SP office

The Collectorate building would be spread over 2.7 lakh sq. ft. The office of the Superintendent of Police would be coming up on five acres of land.

The Master Plan complex would also include the Integrated Court Complex spread over four acres.

The Collectorate building will have a bank branch, post office, grievance redressal hall and gym for men and women. It will be completed in 18 months, the official added.