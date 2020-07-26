Palaniswami to hold meeting with Collectors on July 29

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File photo

CHENNAI

26 July 2020 16:06 IST

Decision on lockdown expected to be taken at the video conference

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to chair a video conference meeting of all District Collectors on July 29, as the State-wide COVID-19 lockdown with certain relaxations is to end on July 31.

Mr. Palaniswami is expected to finalise a decision on the extension of the lockdown based on the inputs from District Collectors and to know the arrangements to be taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the State.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister would launch the scheme to distribute masks, free of cost, to ration card holders across the State on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

In the first phase, over 4.44 crore face masks would be distributed to over 69 lakh families living in corporations (except those in Greater Chennai Corporation), municipalities and town panchayats across the State.