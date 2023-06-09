Palaniswami to chair a meeting of district secretaries on June 13

June 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will chair a meeting of the party’s district secretaries at its headquarters on June 13.

A membership enrolment drive and preparations for the party’s conference to be held in Madurai in August are among the topics that are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran urged the State government to assess the damage caused to crops in the recent spell of rain in Cuddalore, Pudukottai and Thoothukudi districts and provide relief to the affected farmers. He also expressed shock over the non-participation of even a single player at an all-India event for school students. Citing reports in sections of the media flagging negligence on the part of the School Education Department despite a circular having been issued calling for participation, Mr. Dhinakaran asked the government to take action against those responsible and ensure the participation of the State’s students at such events in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT