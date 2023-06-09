ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami to chair a meeting of district secretaries on June 13

June 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will chair a meeting of the party’s district secretaries at its headquarters on June 13.

A membership enrolment drive and preparations for the party’s conference to be held in Madurai in August are among the topics that are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran urged the State government to assess the damage caused to crops in the recent spell of rain in Cuddalore, Pudukottai and Thoothukudi districts and provide relief to the affected farmers. He also expressed shock over the non-participation of even a single player at an all-India event for school students. Citing reports in sections of the media flagging negligence on the part of the School Education Department despite a circular having been issued calling for participation, Mr. Dhinakaran asked the government to take action against those responsible and ensure the participation of the State’s students at such events in the future.

