Palaniswami to address party meeting at R.K. Nagar on March 5

February 26, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will speak at a public meeting at Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar on March 5. The meeting is organised by the AIADMK to mark the 75th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who was elected to the Assembly from the constituency twice.

The AIADMK has announced a series of public meetings for March 5, 6 and 7 and for 10, 11, 12 in various parts of the State. K.P. Munusamy (Shollinganallur); Dindigul C. Sreenivasan (Dindigul); M. Thambidurai (Velachery); K.A. Sengottaiyan (Gobichettipalayam); P. Thangamani (Kumarapalayam); and S.P. Velumani (Thondamuthur) would lead the battery of leaders speaking at the meetings scheduled for March 5.

Presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain would speak at a meeting in Vellore on March 7, according to the list released by Mr. Thambidurai, the propaganda secretary.

Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement that those who would speak at the meetings scheduled for March 10, 11 and 12 would be released soon.