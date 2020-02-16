Palaniswami tightens grip over party, govt.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who entered office three years ago amid scepticism about his ability to stay in power, appears to have surprised his party colleagues and sections of society alike by gaining a grip over the party and the government in the last three years.

An industrialist, on condition of anonymity, said the Chief Minister’s “business-like style” of functioning had impressed many in the industry and earned him the “image of a doer.”

J.C.D. Prabakar, AIADMK’s organising secretary, said initially many had expressed reservations about who would continue the legacy of Jayalalithaa. “But he has shown that it is doable,” he said.

Legal battles

He pointed out that the government had won several legal battles, the latest being a case in the Supreme Court on the disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. He did not foresee any challenge to Mr. Palaniswami’s leadership on the political front as he appeared set for a smooth sailing till the end of his term. Assembly elections are due in April or May in 2021.

Despite the observation of the AIADMK’s veteran, sections within the ruling party seem to be feeling uncomfortable over the controversy surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This was why the party’s minorities wing, at a meeting a few days ago, adopted a resolution urging the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to exert pressure on the Centre to assuage the fears of minorities.

‘Mood against govt.’

However, R.S. Bharathi, MP and organising secretary of the DMK, said the performance of the ruling party under Mr Palaniswami had been a “magnificent zero. It has failed on all fronts.” He contended that the public mood continued to be against the government.