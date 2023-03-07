ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami tells State govt. to ensure there is no more oil spill

March 07, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ramakrishnan T 4752

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday called upon the State government to ensure that the incident of spill of crude oil, as reported in Nagapattinam district, did not recur.

In a statement, he referred to reports of the grievance of the fishing community in the district that even though the incident took place five days ago, neither Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan nor Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan  nor  officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had visited the place and rendered relief to the community. 

Mr. Palaniswami urged the government to depute the Ministers concerned and the officials to the affected places;  talk to the  fishermen and discuss the problem with the oil company for finding a permanent solution to the problem of oil spill. 

Separately, Anna Tholirsanga Peravai, the AIADMK’s labour wing, decided to hold a demonstration near the headquarters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the city on Wednesday opposing attempts to privatise bus transport.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, criticised the DMK regime for attempting to allow the operations of bus services in Chennai through the private sector, which, he said, was equivalent to diluting the functions of the State transport corporation. He called upon the government to drop its plan. 

CONNECT WITH US