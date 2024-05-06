Palaniswami slams DMK regime for “failure” to provide 24-hour power supply to farmers

May 06, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK regime for what he described as its failure to provide 24-hour, three-phase power supply to farmers for safeguarding summer crops.

Even otherwise, the quality of supply was of “low voltage”, Mr. Palaniswami alleged. Likewise, the duration of power supply to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for supplying water to the public had been “reduced” from 20 hours to 14 hours, which had “hit people very badly”, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure an uninterrupted, 24-hour power supply to farmers.

In a social media post, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that there was an “undeclared power cut” in the State, as a result of which farmers and industrialists were suffering. It appeared that the ruling DMK, which had lost power in 2011 over problems with electricity supply, had not learnt its lesson, he said, and urged the Chief Minister to take “constructive steps” for increasing electricity production.

