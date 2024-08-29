ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami slams DMK govt. over maintenance of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Published - August 29, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, he referred to media reports about the condition of the hospital and also to questions raised by the Madras High Court on vacancies to the post of Dean of several government hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday criticised the DMK government over the way the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai was being maintained.

In a statement, he referred to media reports about the condition of the hospital and also to questions raised by the Madras High Court on vacancies to the post of Dean of several government hospitals. He urged the DMK government to fill all the vacancies in these hospitals and ensure that all medicines were made available in sufficient quantity.

In a statement, the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam urged the Centre to release funds to the State under the Samagra Shiksha and held the DMK regime responsible for having failed to secure funds from the Centre.

A similar point was made by the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala. The coordinator also advised the State government to see to it that the availability of essential commodities provided through the public distribution system was maintained properly.

