Palaniswami slams building of check-dam by Kerala across Silandhi River

Published - May 20, 2024 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the Kerala government over the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi River at Peruguda, and urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to initiate legal steps to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

Hitting out at the Communist government in Kerala, he said that it was attempting to block water flow to the Amaravathi dam in Tamil Nadu by constructing a check-dam across the Silandhi, and alleged that the DMK government was giving up on the rights of Tamil Nadu in water disputes by staying silent for “electoral alliance”.

He recalled Karnataka’s ongoing attempt to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu, and the construction of multiple check dams across the Palar by Andhra Pradesh.

The Silandhi River is among the major tributaries to the Amaravathi. A few years ago, Kerala constructed a check-dam across Pambaru at Pattiseri in Kandalur panchayat. Now, it has started to build a check-dam across the Silandhi at Peruguda in Idukki district.

