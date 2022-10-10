Palaniswami skips issue of power struggle at party meeting

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 23:37 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday skipped the issue of power struggle with the camp led by the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam. 

Addressing a meeting of senior functionaries, legislators and district secretaries at the party headquarters in Chennai, Mr. Palaniswami made a passing reference to the effect that internal affairs of the party need not be discussed in public, according to a section of office-bearers. Apart from this, he did not touch upon any other issue concerning internal affairs of the party, including the legal battle with the rival group and his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah last month. 

He  urged his party colleagues to highlight, in the Assembly, the “failure” of the DMK regime on various fronts and “achievements” of his party while in power. 

He contended that the AIADMK remained as strong as ever. He called upon the party volunteers to celebrate the conclusion of golden jubilee celebrations in a fitting manner and hinted that a function would be held in a grand manner in this regard. 

Later, D. Jayakumar, former Minister, told reporters that DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s speech at his party’s general council on Sunday demonstrated that he had not been able to perform like a “dictator,” which he had said in the past that he would. Besides, certain events at the general council including the appointment of Kanimozhi, MP, one of the deputy general secretaries showed that in the case of the ruling party, it was the “family affairs” that mattered. 

ADVERTISEMENT

