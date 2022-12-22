  1. EPaper
Palaniswami sends legal notice to Panneerselvam against the use of AIADMK’s name

OPS is no longer a member of the party, says its interim general secretary

December 22, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The post of coordinator does not exist in the party as on date, Palaniswami tells his former colleague.

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sent a legal notice to his former colleague and deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, against using the name and seal of the party.

He contended that Mr. Panneerselvam was “no longer a member” of the party, having been expelled from the primary membership of the party  by way of resolutions passed at the general council meeting on July 11. “Till date, you have chosen to remain silent and have not challenged the resolutions passed by the general council, removing you as a primary member of the party,” Mr. Palaniswami pointed out. 

He also argued that no such post of coordinator existed  in the party as on date. Besides, he was a  “stranger” to the party and had  no right to call himself coordinator of the organisation. 

Meanwhile, in a release, Mr. Palaniswami announced that his party would hold a public meeting in Karur on December 29 to protest against the ruling DMK’s members who had “indulged in  violence” during the election to the post of deputy chairperson of the Karur district panchayat.

