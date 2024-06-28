GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami says that the States are “fully empowered” to conduct caste-based surveys

Published - June 28, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami asserted on Wednesday that the State governments were “fully empowered” to conduct a caste-based survey.

Interacting with journalists, he recalled how his party, while being in power, issued a government order in December 2020, appointing A. Kulasekaran, former judge of the Madras High Court, as a one-man commission for collection of quantifiable data on castes, communities and tribes of the State. The tenure of the commission was six months. When it lapsed, there was a change of government. The DMK government did not extend its tenure.

He accused the DMK government of enacting a “drama” by getting a resolution adopted in the Assembly, which urged the Union government to conduct a caste-based census along with the decennial census. This had been done with an eye on the by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, where a large number of Vanniyars live, the AIADMK leader contended.

 

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / politics / state politics / Reservation

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.