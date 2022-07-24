Palaniswami returns from New Delhi

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 23:45 IST

Special Correspondent July 24, 2022 23:45 IST

He had gone to the national capital to greet President-elect Droupadi Murmu

He had gone to the national capital to greet President-elect Droupadi Murmu

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrived in Chennai on Sunday after his visit to New Delhi, where he greeted President-elect Droupadi Murmu. There were speculation that he may individually call on some top BJP leaders in the national capital. However, no such meetings took place. Mr. Palaniswami had also taken part in the farewell of outgoing president Ram Nath Kovind during his Delhi visit.



Our code of editorial values