Palaniswami renews call to Lok Sabha Speaker not to treat Ravindhranath as AIADMK MP anymore

May 10, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has renewed his call to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to regard Theni MP P. Ravindhranath as the party’s representative in the House.

In a letter handed over by former Law Minister and Rajya Sabha member C.Ve. Shanmugam to the Speaker in New Delhi on Wednesday, Mr. Palaniswami referred to the expulsion of the Theni MP from the party following a decision taken at the general council meeting in July last year and his earlier letter sent 10 months ago.

The general secretary recalled the verdicts given by the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court over the last five months, upholding the convening of the general council meeting and the decisions taken at it. Subsequently, the Election Commission had also “recognised the amendment made to the by-laws of our party” and his election as the general secretary on April 20. It is against this backdrop that Mr. Ravindhranath’s removal from the party was in line with the party’s rules and regulations.

Unattached members

Mr. Palaniswami added that when some of the MPs were removed from the party for “anti-party activities”, the presiding officers of the two Houses of Parliament had treated them as unattached members.