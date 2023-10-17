ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami reiterates party’s position against alliance with BJP

October 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Chennai

The AIADMK leader refutes DMK’s contention that the separation between the parties is a ‘farcical drama’

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy paying tribute former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday reiterated the party’s decision of having no truck with the BJP for the Lok Sabha poll. 

He indicated this during his speech at a meeting with district coordinators appointed for the formation of booths. 

The general secretary’s observation came in the light of the DMK contending that the separation between the two former allies was “a farcical drama.”   Earlier, he hoisted the party flag to mark the 52nd foundation day of the organisation in the presence of several senior leaders and functionaries. 

He also gave away cheques for ₹1.03 crore to families of nine members of the party who died in road accidents while going to Madurai this August and Chennai in July last year for participating in the party conference and general council, and those who suffered injuries in the  accidents.

