HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami reiterates party’s position against alliance with BJP

The AIADMK leader refutes DMK’s contention that the separation between the parties is a ‘farcical drama’

October 17, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy paying tribute former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy paying tribute former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday reiterated the party’s decision of having no truck with the BJP for the Lok Sabha poll. 

He indicated this during his speech at a meeting with district coordinators appointed for the formation of booths. 

The general secretary’s observation came in the light of the DMK contending that the separation between the two former allies was “a farcical drama.”   Earlier, he hoisted the party flag to mark the 52nd foundation day of the organisation in the presence of several senior leaders and functionaries. 

He also gave away cheques for ₹1.03 crore to families of nine members of the party who died in road accidents while going to Madurai this August and Chennai in July last year for participating in the party conference and general council, and those who suffered injuries in the  accidents.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / bjp

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.