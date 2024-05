AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday reiterated his allegation that law and order was deteriorating in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami referred to a number of incidents of crime in and around Chennai and said that they had “exposed the insecurity” of women, especially when it came to travelling at night. At least from now on, the police should be given a free hand to deal with anti-social elements, he added.