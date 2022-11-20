Palaniswami reiterates demand to give a free hand to police

November 20, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday reiterated his demand that the State government give a free hand to the police and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

In a statement, he referred to the killing of a youth near a police station in Egmore on Friday and said this reflected the deterioration of law and order. He gave an account of recent incidents of crime. Had the police been given independence, they would not have been “reluctant” to take action against the guilty, he said. He claimed that the Coimbatore car blast was an example of the State “not heeding to the Central intelligence”.