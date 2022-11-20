Palaniswami reiterates demand to give a free hand to police

November 20, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday reiterated his demand that the State government give a free hand to the police and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he referred to the killing of a youth near a police station in Egmore on Friday and said this reflected the deterioration of law and order. He gave an account of recent incidents of crime. Had the police been given independence, they would not have been “reluctant” to take action against the guilty, he said. He claimed that the Coimbatore car blast was an example of the State “not heeding to the Central intelligence”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US