  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami reiterates demand to give a free hand to police

November 20, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday reiterated his demand that the State government give a free hand to the police and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

In a statement, he referred to the killing of a youth near a police station in Egmore on Friday and said this reflected the deterioration of law and order. He gave an account of recent incidents of crime. Had the police been given independence, they would not have been “reluctant” to take action against the guilty, he said. He claimed that the Coimbatore car blast was an example of the State “not heeding to the Central intelligence”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.