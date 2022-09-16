Palaniswami reiterates demand for rollback of power tariff hike

File picture of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his call for the rollback of electricity tariff hike.

Presiding over a demonstration in Chengalpattu near Chennai as part of the party’s State-wide agitations, Mr. Palaniswami said the quantum of increase in the power tariff ranged from 12% to 50% for domestic consumers. He gave a comparative account of the details of power tariff prior to the revision, when the AIADMK was in power, and post revision.

Quoting from an advertisement purportedly given by Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a Tamil daily, the former Chief Minister said that in respect of domestic consumers and industrial units, there were still many other States that were having lower charges than Tamil Nadu. Besides, the power consumers had to bear 6% hike annually hereafter.

The increase had come after a 100% hike in property tax rates, Mr. Palaniswami contended, calling upon the DMK government to be “responsive to sentiments of people,” who were yet to overcome adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criticism against DMK government

He criticised the DMK regime for the closure of 2,000 Amma Clinics, “deterioration” in law and order, “widespread prevalence” of ganja on campuses of educational institutions, and “removal of a number of beneficiaries” from the old age pension. He also pulled up the government for its failure to bring in a law against online rummy. He questioned the need for holding a public consultation on the matter.

Describing Chief Minister M.K. Statlin as a “doll CM,” Mr. Palaniswami wanted the government to lower the price of diesel on the lines of other States. He argued that the non-reduction of the price had led to “high inflation” in the State.

Referring to reported observations of senior leader Panruti S. Ramachandran against his leadership, the interim general secretary said he did not require the advice of Mr. Ramachandran, who was a “party hopper.” Mr. Palaniswami added that amid several challenges such as natural disasters, numerous agitations and sabotage within the party, he had run the State administration “effectively” for over four years.