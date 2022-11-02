Palaniswami refutes Stalin’s charge that AIADMK neglected problem of floods in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday refuted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s criticism that the previous AIADMK regime had not carried out any work to address the problem of flooding in Chennai.

Making a counter accusation at Mr. Stalin that he, as Chennai Mayor in the mid-1990s and subsequently as Local Administration Minister, did very little for mitigating the problem in the city, Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, gave an account of various steps taken in this respect.

Recalling that Mr. Stalin, a year ago, had stated that silt removal had been done for 750 km in the city, the AIADMK leader pointed out that Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru now went on record saying that this year 1,200 km had been covered. “Going by what the two had said, if the silt removal for 1,950 km has been completed, there would not have been waterlogging for a day’s rain,” he contended.

As 18 months had lapsed since the DMK government took charge, it was the duty of the regime to take steps to come to the rescue of the people hit by rain, instead of blaming the previous AIADMK regime at the drop of a hat, the former Chief Minister added.