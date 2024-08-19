GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palaniswami refutes Chief Minister’s contention over coin release event

Published - August 19, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami refuted the contention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the function to mark the release of the centenary commemorative coin for former Chief Minister  M. Karunanidhi.

In a statement, Mr Palaniswami said, “The function was the Tamil Nadu government’s event and not the Centre’s.  The invitation carried the logos of the State government and the centenary celebration. Besides, as per the invite, it was the Chief Secretary [Shiv Das Meena] of the State government who had invited everyone.” 

Either the Congress president Mallikharjun Kharge or former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi could have been invited. No space was provided on the stage to leaders of allies of the ruling party, the AIADMK general secretary pointed out. 

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / M. Karunanidhi (1924-2018) / Tamil Nadu / state politics

