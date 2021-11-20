Palaniswami raises questions over status of expert panels, slams reports about Amma pharmacies being wound up

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 16:07 IST

The AIADMK leader accused the DMK regime of “snatching away” people’s welfare measures

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday raised questions over the status of the expert panels constituted by the DMK government to find ways to improve the State economy and increase the sources of finances.

In a statement, he said no details were available on the working of these panels and on the advice rendered by them to the government. He was making this observation in a statement on reports that outlets of Amma Marundhagam, pharmacy shops set up by the previous AIADMK regime to sell medicines at nominal rates, were being wound up, citing the financial burden as the reason.

Pointing out that a “people welfare government” meant one that protected the interests of the public, Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK regime of “snatching away” the people’s welfare measures. He wanted the government to give up its approach on the issue.