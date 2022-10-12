Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami questions effectiveness of Operation Minnal

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday wanted to know whether the 2,390 history sheeters, who were said to have been let off a few days ago after obtaining an undertaking from them, remained under the watch of the police department. 

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he wondered why the history sheeters were allowed to “roam around freely.” Mr. Palaniswami pointed out the statement of the Director General of Police, according to which 3,905 rowdies were apprehended in 72 hours, of whom 705 had been jailed.

Referring to the reported robbery at the ancestral house of a police officer of the rank of Inspector General in Uthukottai of Tiruvallur district on Monday, the Leader of the Opposition questioned the effectiveness of Operation Minnal (lightning), an ongoing drive aimed at nabbing rowdies.


