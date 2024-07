“What pleasure this government derives by giving blows to the people?” he wondered, adding that instead of reverting to monthly billing cycle, as promised during the 2021 Assembly poll, Mr. Stalin had been raising the power tariff, an act of which had not been mentioned in the ruling party’s 2021 manifesto..

Mr. Palaniswami demanded that the electricity tariff hike be rolled back immediately.

