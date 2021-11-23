Palaniswami pitches for higher compensation

‘₹40,000 a hectare should be given for paddy crop loss ’

AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded a higher compensation of at least ₹40,000 a hectare to farmers for loss of paddy crops in the recent rain.

In a statement, he demanded that at least ₹12,000 a hectare be given to farmers to help them replant the crops. He said drinking water supply should be ensured in the affected areas and the prices of essential commodities and tomato and onion should be kept in control. All damaged roads should be repaired and the State Government should take steps to ensure the availability of seeds and fertilizer for the replanting.

Interest-free loans

Grant of interest-free loans without any condition by cooperative credit societies, compensation for damaged houses, lost cattle and poultry and the conduct of medical camps in the affected areas were among the other demands made by Mr. Palaniswami. He said ₹5,000 should be given to every ration cardholder in the affected districts, along with essentials.

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam questioned the law and order situation in the context of the killing of special sub-inspector S. Boominathan and a vehicle running over motor vehicle inspector N. Kanagaraj in a matter of two days. He urged the Chief Minister to grant ₹1 crore to the family of Kanagaraj, as in the case of Boominathan.

In a statement, he said the incident of an unidentified vehicle hitting Kanagaraj gave rise to the suspicion of foul play. He urged the Chief Minister to focus on law and order and bring to justice those responsible for the death of Boominathan. He demanded a probe into the death of Kanagaraj.