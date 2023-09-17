HamberMenu
Palaniswami pays tributes to Periyar

Palaniswami hailed the Dravidar Kazhagam founder for his struggles against inequality in the society

September 17, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami paying floral tributes to the statue of Periyar on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary in Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 17 2023.

| Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on September 17 paid floral tributes to late social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy on his birth anniversary, hailing his “struggle against superstitions” and other social evils.

In Salem, Mr. Palaniswami led his partymen and paid floral tributes to a statue of ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy near the Salem Collectorate. AIADMK presidium chairman A. Tamilmagan Hussain and senior leaders paid floral tributes to Periyar statue near Gemini Square in Chennai.

In a social media post, Mr. Palaniswami hailed the Dravidar Kazhagam founder for his struggles against inequality in the society, oppression of women, caste discrimination, superstitions and for his work towards education of women and social justice.

