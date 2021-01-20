Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam visit Food Minister at hospital

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday night visited a private hospital in Chennai and enquired about the health of Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Kamaraj, according to an official release.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan. Family members of Mr. Kamaraj were also present during their visit to the hospital.

Mr. Kamaraj had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

DMK president M.K. Stalin wished the Minister a speedy recovery and said those involved in public life should pay extra attention to their health.

