Palaniswami, Panneerselvam urge DMK government to ensure smooth functioning of Amma Unavagams

June 28, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, urged the DMK government to ensure that Amma Unavagams, the low-cost canteens being run by the local bodies, functioned smoothly.

Referring to media reports on the poor state of affairs in these canteens, they mentioned the instance of one canteen on Bharathi Road at Royapettah, where the drinking water tank was in disuse for over two years.

Mr. Palaniswami said the food provided at the restaurant had been reduced by 90%. At many places, the refrigerators, the wet grinders and the mixer grinders were not functioning. Several restaurants had remained closed because of problems in the roofing.

Mr Panneerselvam said a few restaurants, which had not been working, were all located in the constituency of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “In short, Amma Unavagams look like orphans. They are lying neglected and uncared-for,” he said.

The two leaders wanted the government to allocate enough money for these canteens, besides supplying them with the required manpower and provisions.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran asked the government to arrest the ruling party MP for Tirunelveli S. Gnanathiraviam and his associates for their alleged assault on Godfrey Noble, a self-styled Bishop of the Jesus Saves Ministry of Ittaeri near Palayamkottai.

In a statement, the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, cited the incidents of violence in which the ruling party’s members were said to have been involved and urged the government to see to it that law and order was maintained and people led their lives fearlessly and peacefully.