Palaniswami, Panneerselvam trade charges in Assembly over violence at AIADMK head office

April 20, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK legislator O. Panneerselvam levelled charges against each other in the Assembly on Thursday over the violence inside and outside the AIADMK head office in Chennai on July 11, 2022.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the Police Department, AIADMK’s Pollachi MLA V. Jayaraman made some remarks which was eventually expunged by the Speaker upon the request of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who contended that the issue was an “internal party matter”.

Mr. Palaniswami, who is also the AIADMK general secretary, intervened to say that a complaint was given to the police anticipating that some people may indulge in violence and police protection was sought for the party headquarters.

At this point, Mr. Panneerselvam intervened to claim his supporters were “unarmed” when they were heading towards the party head office but a “mob” of about 300 people, which sat in front of the office, prevented them from entering the office. They also indulged in “stone-pelting and used lathis and indulged in violence and rioting”, he alleged.

Responding to charges made by Mr. Palaniswami that the police had not acted on their complaint, Mr. Stalin denied it and recalled that 11 persons were arrested and four cases were registered in connection with the incident. The probe into the case was also transferred to the CB-CID on August 29. The Chief Minister insisted that the police had taken necessary action.