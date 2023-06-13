ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam oppose common counselling for medical courses

June 13, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK general secretary and the party’s former coordinator, in separate statements, criticised the proposed move, stating that it would encroach upon State autonomy

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the party’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday opposed the proposed common counselling for admission to medical courses.

ALSO READ
T.N. to seek withdrawal of common counselling during meeting with Union Health Minister: Ma. Subramanian

In separate statements, the two leaders expressed their criticism of the proposed move on the ground that this would encroach upon State autonomy. Calling for a rollback on this decision, Mr. Palaniswami said his party had never supported any law that would take away the rights of Tamil Nadu while Mr. Panneerselvam expressed the apprehension that the reservation policy, being implemented by the State government, might not be implemented if the common counselling were to take place. 

Dhinakaran slams Annamalai’s remarks

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on the reported allusory remark of State president of the BJP K. Annamalai to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, criticised him and asked him to introspect on whether he was fit to hold his post. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US