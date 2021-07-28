Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam meet Amit Shah

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and the co-coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by some party Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly.

The two leaders were closeted with Mr. Shah for about 15 minutes, said a leader of the AIADMK.

They also called on Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, who was also part of the BJP’s team looking after the Assembly work in the State.

Mr. Palaniswami termed the meeting with Mr, Shah as a courtesy call.

On Monday, he and Mr. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 1:09:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/palaniswami-panneerselvam-meet-amit-shah/article35573457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY