Palaniswami, Panneerselvam meet Amit Shah

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, and the co-coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

They were accompanied by some party Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly.

The two leaders were closeted with Mr. Shah for about 15 minutes, said a leader of the AIADMK.

They also called on Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, who was also part of the BJP’s team looking after the Assembly work in the State.

Mr. Palaniswami termed the meeting with Mr, Shah as a courtesy call.

On Monday, he and Mr. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.