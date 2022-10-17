Palaniswami, Panneerselvam hold separate events to mark AIADMK’s foundation day

While Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the AIADMK headquarters, Panneerselvam did it at memorial house of MGR, in T. Nagar

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI:
October 17, 2022 15:31 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy paid floral tributes to the party founder M G Ramachandran and former general secretary late J Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in Chennai on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

The 51st foundation day of the AIADMK was celebrated separately by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on October 17, 2022. 

While Mr Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at the organisation’s headquarters along with a host of leaders, Mr Panneerselvam went to the memorial house of the party founder, M.G. Ramachandran, on Arcot Street in T. Nagar for the flag hoisting.

No change in seat for Panneeerselvam in House; AIADMK members absent

It may be recalled that exactly a year ago, former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala also chose the founder’s memorial house to mark her participation in the commencement of golden jubilee. Though Mr. Panneerselvam revolted against Ms. Sasikala in 2017, his subsequent public posturing towards Ms. Sasikala had generated an impression that he had toned down his criticism of her.

Apart from distributing sweets, Mr. Palaniswami took part in a feast arranged on the occasion. He also gave away dhotis and sarees to beneficiaries. Among those who took part in the event were K.P. Munusamy, Natham R. Viswanathan and D. Jayakumar, all former Ministers. 

Mr. Panneerselvam, accompanied by his colleagues such as R. Vaithilingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar, told reporters that his position had all along been that all those who had served the party at the time of MGR and Jayalalithaa should come together and work for the organisation.  

O. Paneerselvam, the rival AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu arriving at the secretariat in Chennai on October 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

After attending a meeting of the business advisory committee of the Assembly, the former coordinator said it was “dangerous” to make amendments to the byelaws of the party which had originally allowed workers at the level of grassroots to aspire for the highest position. He referred to  new conditions stipulated for the post of general secretary, as adopted at the party’s general council on July 11, wherein he was expelled from the party.

On his participation in the BAC meeting, Mr. Panneerselvam said he took part in the panel’s meeting to “fulfil his democratic duty.”

