Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran recall Sankaraiah’s contributions

November 16, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday pointed out that former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had affection towards Marxist leader Sankaraiah, who had served the people from his student days to his advanced age.

All along, he had opposed the caste system, its domination and atrocities. He had also worked as the leader of farmers’ body, Mr. Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, described Sankaraiah as an epitome of simplicity and said the Marxist leader had always worn ‘khadi’ dress.

The AMMK’s general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, said Sankaraiah’s political career had a spotless reputation.

