ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam criticise DMK govt. over law and order

July 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday listed 15 incidents reported during the past four days which, he said, reflected the true law and order situation in the State.

He demanded that the DMK government make the police force independent.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that law and order had been deteriorating over the past 26 months since the DMK government assumed office. Criticising the Chief Minister for this, he demanded that the police force remain independent “like it was during the erstwhile AIADMK regime”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, too, alleged that the law and order situation was deteriorating, citing various incidents reported across the State. During the past two years of the DMK government, murders, robberies, suicides, sexual assaults and movement of banned substances had been on the rise, he alleged.

Listing such incidents in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts, he urged the Chief Minister to give special focus to law and order and ensure that criminals are brought to book.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US