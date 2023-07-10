Palaniswami, Panneerselvam criticise DMK govt. over law and order

July 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday listed 15 incidents reported during the past four days which, he said, reflected the true law and order situation in the State.

He demanded that the DMK government make the police force independent.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that law and order had been deteriorating over the past 26 months since the DMK government assumed office. Criticising the Chief Minister for this, he demanded that the police force remain independent “like it was during the erstwhile AIADMK regime”.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, too, alleged that the law and order situation was deteriorating, citing various incidents reported across the State. During the past two years of the DMK government, murders, robberies, suicides, sexual assaults and movement of banned substances had been on the rise, he alleged.

Listing such incidents in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli districts, he urged the Chief Minister to give special focus to law and order and ensure that criminals are brought to book.

