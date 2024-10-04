ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam condemn DMK govt. over non-payment of salary to teaching, non-teaching staff

Updated - October 04, 2024 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Palaniswami urged the government to make arrangements for the immediate release of salary to the employees

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday (October 3, 2024) condemned the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the non-payment of salary to thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media, Mr. Palaniswami asked why the State government was denying the payment of salary to teachers, citing the non-release of funds by the Union government, when it could facilitate the conduct of the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. He urged the government to make arrangements for the immediate payment of salary to the employees.

Centre’s share of funds for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan delayed; over 20,000 unpaid

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that in a matter of three years, the State’s Own Revenue went up by about ₹1 lakh crore, and this had happened due to the government “imposing” a hike in tax rates and charges on people of the State. Under such circumstances, it would be unfair to deny salary to the employees on the grounds that the Centre did not provide funds.  

Mr. Panneerselvam said the payment of salary and getting funds from the Centre were two separate matters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami spoke about the increasing prevalence of narcotics in Chennai and surrounding areas, and called upon the government to post honest and competent police officers to monitor the situation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US