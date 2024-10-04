Palaniswami, Panneerselvam condemn DMK govt. over non-payment of salary to teaching, non-teaching staff

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday (October 3, 2024) condemned the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the non-payment of salary to thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) scheme.

In a post on social media, Mr. Palaniswami asked why the State government was denying the payment of salary to teachers, citing the non-release of funds by the Union government, when it could facilitate the conduct of the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit. He urged the government to make arrangements for the immediate payment of salary to the employees.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that in a matter of three years, the State’s Own Revenue went up by about ₹1 lakh crore, and this had happened due to the government “imposing” a hike in tax rates and charges on people of the State. Under such circumstances, it would be unfair to deny salary to the employees on the grounds that the Centre did not provide funds.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the payment of salary and getting funds from the Centre were two separate matters.

In another statement, Mr. Palaniswami spoke about the increasing prevalence of narcotics in Chennai and surrounding areas, and called upon the government to post honest and competent police officers to monitor the situation.

