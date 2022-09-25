Palaniswami opposes Andhra’s plan to increase capacity of Pullur check dam

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s announcement that the capacity of Pullur check dam near the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border would be increased by 2 TMC at a cost of ₹120 crore, AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on September 25 urged the ruling DMK Government to move the court and stop it.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that as per the agreement between Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, they are to get 20 TMC, 20 TMC and 40 TMC respectively from the inter-State river. But, the action of the Andhra Pradesh Government to increase the capacity of the check dam will hit the farmers in Tamil Nadu, he charged.

Questioning the “silence” of the Chief Minister and the Water Resources Department over the issue, Mr. Palaniswami said, “This government should stop diverting people in the name of ‘Dravidian Model’. The AIADMK urges the government to wake up from the slumber and stop the Andhra Pradesh Government from further moving ahead with the proposal.”

The Tamil Nadu Government should move the courts to find a solution to this issue, the former Chief Minister underlined.