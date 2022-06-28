Palaniswami moves Supreme Court  

He appeals against a Division Bench’s order restraining general council from passing any resolution other than the 23 draft resolutions prepared before the meeting

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed in the Supreme Court against an order of a Division Bench of the Madras High Court passed in connection with the June 23 general council meeting of the party held in Chennai.

A single judge of the High Court had earlier refused to restrain the general council from passing resolutions aimed at amending its by-laws to pave the way for a unitary leadership instead of the dual leadership in vogue now. The High Court rejected a batch of applications for an order against passing of any such resolutions. It held that it was for the general council to decide upon its functioning and not for the court to dictate which resolution could be passed and which should not be passed.

“It is well settled that in matters related to internal issues of an association/political party, the courts normally do not interfere, leaving it open to the association/party and its members to pass resolutions and frame a particular bye-law, rule or regulation for better administration of the party. Any decision is well within the collective wisdom of the general council and this court cannot insist the members act in a particular manner,” the judge had observed.

However, on an appeal from the O. Panneerselvam camp, a Division Bench had restrained the general council from passing any resolution other than the 23 draft resolutions prepared before the meeting.