Palaniswami meets AIADMK’s Chennai district secretaries

April 23, 2024 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

He discussed with them the various factors that influenced polling in the city for the Lok Sabha election, which took place on April 19

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday met his party’s Chennai district functionaries and discussed with them the various factors that influenced polling in the city for the Lok Sabha election, which took place on April 19. Sources in the party said he had a “casual conversation” with district secretaries of different Chennai units at the party headquarters to ascertain the reasons for poor turnout of voters. They said Mr. Palaniswami thanked the office-bearers for their work during the election.

