Palaniswami likely to meet Amit Shah on Tuesday

This will be the first meeting after the July 11 general council

T. Ramakrishnan CHENNAI
September 20, 2022 00:59 IST

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, is likely to call on  Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

This assumes importance as Mr Palaniswami will be meeting Mr Shah for the first time after the eruption of intra-party power struggle between him and O. Panneerselvam, who was removed as coordinator and expelled from the party too at the party’s general council meeting on July 11.

Two months ago, he went to New Delhi where he  took part in the farewell of the then outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and greeted Droupadi Murmu, who had not yet assumed office as President then. But, there was no meeting between Mr Palaniswami and top BJP leaders. 

Mr Panneerselvam is scheduled to be in Varanasi for the next few days as part of his private visit, during which he is expected to participate in rituals to mark the memory of his wife who died last year.

The talk doing rounds in political circles is that the BJP is keen on bringing together all factions of the AIADMK including those of Mr Panneerselvam and former interim general secretary V.K.Sasiakala, besides that of AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, before facing the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May 2024.

