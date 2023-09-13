Palaniswami likely to hold discussion with BJP leaders in New Delhi

September 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Chennai

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is likely to take part in a meeting called by leaders of the BJP on Thursday in New Delhi, days before Parliament is to have a special sitting.

As of now, there is neither confirmation nor denial from Mr. Palaniswami’s side about the visit. However, his senior colleague and a point person of the party M. Thambidurai left for New Delhi on Wednesday, triggering talks about the AIADMK general secretary’s departure too.

A senior leader of the party said besides taking part in the meeting of leaders of the constituent-parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr. Palaniswami may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

Despite the BJP State unit and the AIADMK getting involved in spat on several occasions after the latter’s defeat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the national leadership appears to be keen on keeping the Dravidian major on its side — as evident during an event in New Delhi two months ago when Mr. Palaniswami seconded a resolution that the NDA would face the 2024 Lok Sabha election under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

At the same time, the BJP has been keeping the AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam, the AMMK’s general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran and the AIADMK’s former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala — all considered potential allies of the BJP — at a distance, as otherwise the situation would not please Mr. Palaniswami.

On his part, Mr. Palaniswami has been publicly supporting the idea of simultaneous elections for Parliament and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, referring to a series of incidents of crime, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement that the traffic jam on the East Coast Road a few days ago during the concert of music composer A.R. Rahman was a “failure” on the part of the police.

