Palaniswami launches free face masks scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday launched a scheme for distribution of face masks free of cost through ration shops, as Tamil Nadu is putting up an intense fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Under this scheme, two reusable face masks each would be distributed to 6.74 crore persons attached to 2.08 crore ration cards across the State.

In the first phase, over 69 lakh families in Corporations (except Greater Chennai Corporation), municipalities and town panchayats limits would be distributed over 4.44 crore face masks.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation stone for a drinking water scheme in Tiruvallur district at a cost of ₹109.68 crore and also inaugurated through video conference new buildings for Greater Chennai Corporation constructed at ₹18.24 crore.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Food Minister R. Kamaraj, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials attended the event.