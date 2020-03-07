Palaniswami launches a slew of projects

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stones for multiple projects via videoconferencing from the Secretariat on Friday.

Mr. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for restoring the infrastructure of the Kattalai High Level Canal in the Cauvery basin, taken up at a cost of ₹335.50 crore. He laid the foundation stone for various other projects totalling an expenditure of ₹209.95 crore to be implemented by the Public Works Department, and inaugurated projects worth ₹33.50 crore, a press release said.

The Chief Minister flagged off 41 vehicles, including motorcycles, vans and buses for police personnel. These are part of 2,271 vehicles to be provided to the department at a cost of ₹95.58 crore.

Mr. Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for a law college to be built at Theni and hostel buildings. He handed over appointment letters to candidates appointed as assistant engineers in the Highways Department, an official release said.