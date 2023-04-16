Palaniswami is the true inheritor of Amma’s legacy: AIADMK executive 

April 16, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Chennai

Throwing its weight behind general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, “who has proved himself to be the true inheritor of the legacy of Amma [late Jayalalithaa]”, the executive committee meeting of the AIADMK on Sunday adopted a resolution to hold a conference in Madurai on August 20.

“It will be organised in such a grand manner that no party in the country will be able to replicate it. It will be a historic event and will mark the turning point for the party,” former Minister D. Jayakumar said, disclosing the details of the 15 resolutions adopted at the meeting.

Asked whether there was any specific reason for organising the conference in Madurai, he said it was the decision of the executive committee since Madurai was at the “centre of the State”. “It is easy of access for all those coming from various parts of Tamil Nadu. Our leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa had held conferences in Madurai in the past. MGR is known as ‘Maduraiyai Meeta Sundarapandian’. The conference will help us retrieve Tamil Nadu,” he added.

He said the general secretary had been empowered to decide on the organisational elections in Karnataka.

Asked about the remarks of a BJP functionary that Mr. Palaniswami “came to power by prostrating before Sasikala” and “[BJP State president] Annamalai has set the standard for a political leader”, Mr. Jayakumar said the AIADMK leaders had decades of experience in politics, while Mr. Annamalai had completed just two years. “Our general secretary has said there is no need to respond to those who lack maturity in politics. Why should we be afraid of Mr. Annamalai? We have even seen repression during the period of DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, and continue to work as a successful political movement,” he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said that in Tamil Nadu, the BJP was part of the AIADMK-led alliance and if the BJP wanted to target someone, it should be the ruling DMK, “a family-run organisation and mired in corruption”.

A resolution passed at Sunday’s meeting said that when the enemies of the AIADMK sought to destroy the party after the demise of “Amma”, Mr. Palaniswami defeated their designs and successfully ruled the State for four-and-a-half years. “He achieved one feat after another and proved he is the true heir-apparent of Amma,” the resolution said.

Another resolution called upon the office-bearers to recruit two crore members and create booth committees for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Accusing the DMK of failure to keep its election promises, a resolution said that though the party promised to bring down the debt of the State, it had increased it to ₹25 lakh crore.

The executive committee also condemned the DMK government for not telecasting the speeches of Mr. Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, in the Assembly.

“It is being done deliberately to ensure his views do not reach the people. The government also refuses to acknowledge the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, who was elected by the party MLAs,” it said.