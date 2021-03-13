Palaniswami is lying, says Duraimurgan

Exuding confidence: We will propel DMK to victory, says Duraimurugan. C. Venkatachalapathy.

Vellore

13 March 2021 03:45 IST

I have a lot of plans for my constituency, says DMK leader

DMK general secretary and Katpadi candidate Duraimurugan on Friday said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was lying by stating that the DMK was making false promises. He was addressing the media after garlanding the Anna Statue near Chitoor Bus Stop in Katpadi.

“I have a lot of plans for my constituency and it will be done in five years. I will construct a multi-specialty hospital on a par with the Christian Medical College in Vellore and an industrial estate which will give employment to the people here,” he said. Answering a question on what he feels about facing an election without DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, he said that though he was absent, there were many who had been trained like him, including DMK president Stalin and himself.

Advertising

Advertising