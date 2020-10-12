Palaniswami is CM candidate: BJP leader

NAGERCOIL

12 October 2020 01:31 IST

BJP is part of the AIADMK front in Tamil Nadu, says Pon. Radhakrishnan

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon. Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the BJP in the State is part of the AIADMK front and Edappadi K. Palaniswami is the Chief Minister candidate.

Speaking to reporters, he said the AIADMK was the leader of the alliance in the State, in which the BJP was a trusted ally. The issue over the CM candidate within the AIADMK had been resolved amicably, he added.

Asked to comment on Information Minister Minister Kadambur Raju’s remark that Mr. Radhakrishnan had lost ground in his home town and that his observations need not be taken seriously, the BJP leader said the election would reveal who had popularity.

He said the BJP delegation would meet Mr. Palaniswami, who is expected to visit Kanniyakumari on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation.

He also appealed to the T.N. and Kerala governments to hold Navarathri celebrations as per tradition. The officials should follow COVID-19 protocol, but at the same time, observe traditions, he said.

Last week, the former Minister had said the BJP may even join hands with the DMK for the ensuing elections, which caused a flutter among the two parties. Though he blamed the media for misinterpreting his observations, the clarification on Sunday shows that the party high command had expressed its concern over his utterances, an office-bearer in the BJP said.